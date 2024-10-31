MCW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mister Car Wash Inc (Symbol: MCW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.19, changing hands as high as $7.69 per share. Mister Car Wash Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCW's low point in its 52 week range is $4.80 per share, with $9.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.55.

