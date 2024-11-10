News & Insights

MCS Services Highlights Corporate Governance Updates

November 10, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

MCS Services Limited (AU:MSG) has released an update.

MCS Services Limited has updated its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 2024, detailing its adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company has made these disclosures available on its website, ensuring transparency and accountability to stakeholders. Investors can access the board charter and other governance practices online, reflecting the company’s commitment to robust management and oversight frameworks.

