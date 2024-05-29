MCS Services Director Steps Down

News & Insights

MCS Services Limited (AU:MSG) has released an update.

MCS Services Ltd announces the resignation of Mr. Adam Goulding from his position as a non-executive director, effective May 29, 2024. Goulding, who joined the board in November 2023, is stepping down to focus on other priorities, with the company expressing gratitude for his contributions during his tenure.

