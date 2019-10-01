MCS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marcus Corp. (Symbol: MCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.61, changing hands as high as $37.64 per share. Marcus Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.90 per share, with $45.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.