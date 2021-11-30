MCRI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.91, changing hands as low as $65.52 per share. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCRI's low point in its 52 week range is $50.01 per share, with $76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.