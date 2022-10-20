MCRI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.05, changing hands as high as $74.57 per share. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 16% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCRI's low point in its 52 week range is $54.01 per share, with $94.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.70.

