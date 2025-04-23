$MCRB stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCRB stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,844,290 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MCRB:
$MCRB Insider Trading Activity
$MCRB insiders have traded $MCRB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC D. SHAFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,979 shares for an estimated $17,706.
- MOLTKE LISA VON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,727 shares for an estimated $7,098.
- THOMAS DESROSIER (Chief Legal Officer and EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,437 shares for an estimated $6,899.
- MATTHEW R. HENN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,864 shares for an estimated $6,454.
- TERESA L. YOUNG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,056 shares for an estimated $5,160.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MCRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $MCRB stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,210,926 shares (+150.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,006,279
- FMR LLC removed 1,045,563 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $868,862
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 864,941 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $718,765
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 788,762 shares (+77.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $655,461
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. added 543,469 shares (+137.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $451,622
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 333,200 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,889
- UBS GROUP AG added 307,922 shares (+895.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,883
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $MCRB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.