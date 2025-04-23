$MCRB stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCRB stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,844,290 of trading volume.

$MCRB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MCRB:

$MCRB insiders have traded $MCRB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC D. SHAFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,979 shares for an estimated $17,706 .

. MOLTKE LISA VON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,727 shares for an estimated $7,098 .

. THOMAS DESROSIER (Chief Legal Officer and EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,437 shares for an estimated $6,899 .

. MATTHEW R. HENN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,864 shares for an estimated $6,454 .

. TERESA L. YOUNG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,056 shares for an estimated $5,160.

$MCRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $MCRB stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

