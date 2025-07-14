$MCRB stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCRB stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,658,761 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MCRB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MCRB stock page):
$MCRB Insider Trading Activity
$MCRB insiders have traded $MCRB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC D. SHAFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,946 shares for an estimated $11,916.
- THOMAS DESROSIER (Chief Legal Officer and EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,379 shares for an estimated $4,060.
- MATTHEW R HENN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,030 shares for an estimated $3,764.
- MOLTKE LISA VON (See Remarks) sold 4,416 shares for an estimated $3,579
- TERESA L. YOUNG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,401 shares for an estimated $3,163.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MCRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $MCRB stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. added 21,961,193 shares (+1900.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $307,500,624
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,569,280 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,981,058
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,674,050 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,440,048
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. removed 883,997 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,377,725
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 824,120 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,539,328
- LION POINT CAPITAL, LP added 323,723 shares (+1900.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,532,769
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 203,904 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,855,063
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MCRB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCRB in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCRB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCRB forecast page.
$MCRB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCRB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MCRB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 05/08/2025
- Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 03/14/2025
You can track data on $MCRB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.