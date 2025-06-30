$MCRB stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MCRB stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,542,861 of trading volume.

$MCRB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MCRB:

$MCRB insiders have traded $MCRB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC D. SHAFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,946 shares for an estimated $11,916 .

. THOMAS DESROSIER (Chief Legal Officer and EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,379 shares for an estimated $4,060 .

. MATTHEW R HENN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,030 shares for an estimated $3,764 .

. MOLTKE LISA VON (See Remarks) sold 4,416 shares for an estimated $3,579

TERESA L. YOUNG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,401 shares for an estimated $3,163.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $MCRB stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $MCRB on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.