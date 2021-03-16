MCRB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MCRB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.05, changing hands as low as $20.45 per share. Seres Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCRB's low point in its 52 week range is $2.68 per share, with $38.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.