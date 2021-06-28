MCRB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MCRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.67, changing hands as high as $24.91 per share. Seres Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCRB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.67 per share, with $38.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.46.

