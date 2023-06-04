McRae Industries, Inc. - (MCRAA) Declares $0.14 Dividend

McRae Industries, Inc. - said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in McRae Industries, Inc. -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRAA is 0.33%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.