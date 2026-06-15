McRae Industries Inc. Announces Retreat In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - McRae Industries Inc. (MCRAA.PK) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.86 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $3.16 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to $27.42 million from $30.87 million last year.

McRae Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.86 Mln. vs. $3.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $27.42 Mln vs. $30.87 Mln last year.

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