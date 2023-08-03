McPhy Energy (EPA:MCPHY) Price Target Decreased by 8.61% to 15.18

The average one-year price target for McPhy Energy (EPA:MCPHY) has been revised to 15.18 / share. This is an decrease of 8.61% from the prior estimate of 16.61 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.60 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.72% from the latest reported closing price of 7.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in McPhy Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCPHY is 0.52%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.25% to 861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 158K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCPHY by 3.29% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 143K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCPHY by 7.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 116K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 95K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCPHY by 10.76% over the last quarter.

HDRO - Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 83K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 35.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCPHY by 23.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.