McPhy Energy (EPA:MCPHY) Price Target Decreased by 28.74% to 10.50

The average one-year price target for McPhy Energy (EPA:MCPHY) has been revised to 10.50 / share. This is an decrease of 28.74% from the prior estimate of 14.73 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 204.23% from the latest reported closing price of 3.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in McPhy Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCPHY is 0.32%, a decrease of 37.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 205K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 22.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCPHY by 33.17% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 143K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCPHY by 7.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 117K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCPHY by 39.45% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 93K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCPHY by 38.65% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.