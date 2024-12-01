McPherson’s Limited Launches Unmarketable Shares Sale Facility

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.
McPherson’s Limited has announced a share sale facility to assist shareholders holding less than $500 worth of company shares, known as unmarketable parcels, in selling their shares without incurring brokerage costs. This initiative is expected to streamline administrative expenses for McPherson’s while offering a cost-effective selling option to shareholders with small holdings. Shareholders have until January 15, 2025, to opt-out if they wish to retain their shares.
