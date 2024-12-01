News & Insights

Stocks

McPherson’s Limited Launches Unmarketable Shares Sale Facility

December 01, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

McPherson’s Limited has announced a share sale facility to assist shareholders holding less than $500 worth of company shares, known as unmarketable parcels, in selling their shares without incurring brokerage costs. This initiative is expected to streamline administrative expenses for McPherson’s while offering a cost-effective selling option to shareholders with small holdings. Shareholders have until January 15, 2025, to opt-out if they wish to retain their shares.

For further insights into AU:MCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.