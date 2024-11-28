McPherson’s Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.
McPherson’s Limited has announced the issuance of 2,481,000 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which will not be quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s strategic focus on aligning employee incentives with corporate performance, potentially impacting future stock valuations.
