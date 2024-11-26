McPherson’s Limited Announces AGM Success and Growth Plans

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.

McPherson’s Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company remains committed to expanding its well-known brands, including ‘Manicare’ and ‘Lady Jayne’, across various sales channels. Investors may find interest in McPherson’s strategic focus on growth within the health, beauty, and wellness sectors.

