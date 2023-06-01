McPherson's (ASX:MCP) Price Target Decreased by 14.92% to 0.63

The average one-year price target for McPherson's (ASX:MCP) has been revised to 0.63 / share. This is an decrease of 14.92% from the prior estimate of 0.74 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 0.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from the latest reported closing price of 0.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

McPherson's Maintains 7.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in McPherson's. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCP is 0.00%, a decrease of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 3,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,764K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 654K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 645K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 79K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.