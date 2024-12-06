Mcmillan Shakespeare Issues New Performance Rights

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.
Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited has announced the issuance of 45,608 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees and aligning their interests with company performance.
