McMillan Shakespeare Invites Shareholders to 2024 AGM

October 24, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited has released its 2024 Annual General Meeting presentation, inviting shareholders to engage in the meeting online. The presentation is accessible via a provided link and will also be available on the company’s website. This move reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder involvement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

