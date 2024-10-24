McMillan Shakespeare Invites Shareholders to 2024 AGM

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited has released its 2024 Annual General Meeting presentation, inviting shareholders to engage in the meeting online. The presentation is accessible via a provided link and will also be available on the company’s website. This move reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder involvement.

