McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Price Target Increased by 7.75% to 17.80

The average one-year price target for McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) has been revised to 17.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.75% from the prior estimate of 16.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.64 to a high of 21.63 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.15% from the latest reported closing price of 19.38 / share.

McMillan Shakespeare Maintains 6.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.81%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.78%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in McMillan Shakespeare. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMS is 0.06%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 7,258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,392K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 809K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 587K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 17.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 472K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 7.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 452K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 2.51% over the last quarter.

