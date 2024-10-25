McMillan Shakespeare AGM Resolutions Receive Strong Approval

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were successfully carried. With 62.17% of the ordinary share register participating, the resolutions received overwhelming support, including the adoption of the Executive Incentive Plan and the re-election of directors. This outcome reflects strong shareholder backing for the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.