McLaren to enter India market later this year

Aug 22 (Reuters) - British sportscar maker McLaren said on Monday it was entering the Indian market, with its first retail outlet set to open in Mumbai later this year.

India is largely a low-cost and price-sensitive car market in which luxury models account for just over 1% of total annual sales of about 3 million.

McLaren said it had selected Infinity Cars as its retail partner in the country, with the Mumbai outlet set to open in October.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O put on hold plans to sell its electric cars in India and abandoned a search for showroom space after failing to secure lower import taxes, Reuters reported in May.

Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS, majority-owned by Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T, dominates the entry-level, small car segment in India and is the country's biggest carmaker.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.