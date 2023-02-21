McKinsey plans to cut 2,000 jobs in one of its biggest layoffs - Bloomberg News

US Markets

February 21, 2023 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Consulting giant McKinsey & Co is planning to cut about 2,000 jobs, in one of its biggest round of layoffs, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The report said the move is expected to focus on support staff who do not have direct contact with clients of the company, known for advising businesses on a variety of projects including layoffs.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Bloomberg report said the layoffs are a part of Project Magnolia, which the consulting firm hopes will help preserve the compensation pool of its partners. It added that McKinsey is looking to restructure how it organizes its support teams to centralize some of the roles.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that KPMG was cutting close to 2% of its workforce in the United States, a move which made it the first of the world's four biggest accountancy firms to slash jobs in the country.

