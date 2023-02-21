McKinsey plans to cut 2,000 jobs in one of its biggest layoffs - Bloomberg News

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Consulting firm McKinsey & Co plans to cut about 2,000 jobs in one of its biggest round of layoffs, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

