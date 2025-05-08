McKesson Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in McKesson (NYSE:MCK), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in MCK usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for McKesson. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 37% being bullish and 37% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $420,706, and there was a single call, worth $48,840.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $670.0 and $720.0 for McKesson, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of McKesson stands at 29.83, with a total volume reaching 329.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in McKesson, situated within the strike price corridor from $670.0 to $720.0, throughout the last 30 days.

McKesson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $17.5 $16.3 $16.3 $690.00 $104.3K 9 64 MCK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $33.7 $30.3 $32.0 $720.00 $83.2K 26 26 MCK PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $19.1 $18.7 $18.7 $705.00 $72.9K 10 88 MCK PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $18.3 $17.2 $18.3 $705.00 $67.7K 10 47 MCK CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $11.1 $7.0 $11.1 $720.00 $48.8K 114 71

About McKesson

McKesson Corp is one of three leading pharmaceutical wholesalers in the us engaged in sourcing and distributing branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospitals networks, and healthcare providers. Along with Cencora and Cardinal Health, the three account for over 90% of the us pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Outside the us market, McKesson engages in pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution in Canada. Additionally, the company supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities and provides a variety of technology solutions for pharmacies.

In light of the recent options history for McKesson, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

McKesson's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 980,284, with MCK's price down by -2.78%, positioned at $702.25.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On McKesson

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $780.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on McKesson with a target price of $805. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on McKesson, maintaining a target price of $755.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for MCK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

