McKesson to replace some Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due to low temperature

Adds comments on replacement, affected shipments

Jan 20 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp MCK.N will replace some Moderna Inc MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccines in the United States after they arrived colder than the low end of the required temperature range, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, which is the U.S. distributor of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, said some of the gel packs used to maintain appropriate temperatures during shipping on Sunday were too cold and it also impacted some shipments slated for Monday.

McKesson coordinated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to notify each state expecting the shipments of the delay, the company said in an emailed statement.

The company, which did not provide the number of doses affected, said it did not ship the vaccines and would replace them within the next 24 hours.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

