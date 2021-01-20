US Markets
MCK

McKesson to replace some Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due to low temperature

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

McKesson Corp will replace some Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines in the United States after they arrived colder than the low end of the required temperature range, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp MCK.N will replace some Moderna Inc MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccines in the United States after they arrived colder than the low end of the required temperature range, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCK MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular