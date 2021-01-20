McKesson to replace some Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due to low temperature
Jan 20 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp MCK.N will replace some Moderna Inc MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccines in the United States after they arrived colder than the low end of the required temperature range, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
