McKesson to replace some Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due to low temperature

Jan 20 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp MCK.N will replace some Moderna Inc MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccines in the United States after they arrived colder than the low end of the required temperature range, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

