McKesson to buy private pharma tech firm Rx Savings for up to $875 million

Sept 19 (Reuters) - McKesson Corporation MCK.N said on Monday it would acquire private pharma technology firm Rx Savings Solutions for up to $875 million.

The transaction includes a $600 million upfront payment and up to $275 million contingent on Rx Savings' financial performance through 2025.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

