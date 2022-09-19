McKesson to buy private pharma tech firm Rx Savings for up to $875 million
Sept 19 (Reuters) - McKesson Corporation MCK.N said on Monday it would acquire private pharma technology firm Rx Savings Solutions for up to $875 million.
The transaction includes a $600 million upfront payment and up to $275 million contingent on Rx Savings' financial performance through 2025.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
