McKesson Stock May Rise With PRISM Vision Holdings Acquisition

McKesson Corporation MCK recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC (PRISM Vision), a premier provider of general ophthalmology and retina management services, from Quad-C.

McKesson is likely to purchase an 80% stake in PRISM Vision Holdings for approximately $850 million, while physicians will continue to retain a 20% interest.

Likely Trend of MCK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $603.3 on Tuesday. In the past six months, MCK shares have lost 1.7% against the industry’s 5.7% growth. The S&P 500 increased 15.6% in the same time frame.

The acquisition of a controlling stake in PRISM Vision Holdings positions McKesson as a leader in the growing specialty eye care market. This strategic move enhances its portfolio in ophthalmology, diversifies revenue streams, and strengthens its long-term specialty care infrastructure. By addressing increasing demand in a niche healthcare segment, McKesson demonstrates a commitment to growth and innovation, which can improve investor confidence and drive stock performance over time.

Meanwhile, MCK currently has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion. In the last reported quarter, MCK delivered an earnings surprise of 2.61%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on MCK’s Acquisition of PRISM Vision

The acquisition of PRISM Vision Holdings allows McKesson to strengthen its leadership in community-based specialty care, particularly in the high-growth field of retina and ophthalmology. By leveraging PRISM Vision Holdings' expertise in retinal care and clinical research, McKesson can create a comprehensive platform for providers, biopharma partners, and patients. This move builds on McKesson's proven oncology solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative care while addressing unmet needs in ophthalmology.

This acquisition supports McKesson's strategy to establish a leading retinal and ophthalmology platform, enhancing its clinical services, distribution offerings, and value proposition. PRISM Vision Holdings' network of over 180 providers, 91 office locations, and seven ambulatory surgery centers should help McKesson expand its data and analytics capabilities, drive innovation in clinical research, and deepen partnerships with biopharma companies.

Once the transaction is completed, PRISM Vision Holdings is likely to be integrated into McKesson's U.S. Pharmaceutical segment. The deal is subject to standard closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Following the closure, PRISM Vision is expected to contribute an estimated $0.20 to $0.30 to McKesson’s adjusted earnings per diluted share in the first 12 months and increase to $0.65 to $0.75 by the end of the third year following the close of the transaction.

MCK’s Notable Recent Developments

In December 2024, MCK announced the completion of its divestiture of Canada-based Rexall and Well.ca businesses. The divestiture is expected to enable McKesson to focus on capital deployment and prioritize investments in expanding its strategic oncology and biopharma growth platforms.

In November 2024, MCK exited the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues improving year over year. Revenues reflected strong momentum in the U.S. pharmaceutical segment, driven by robust demand across its offerings. The company added a large distribution customer to its portfolio during the fiscal first quarter, which strongly benefited the segment in the second quarter.

