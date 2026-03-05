McKesson Stock Falls 5% Over Retirement Announcement Of CFO Britt Vitalone

(RTTNews) - Shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK) are falling about 5 percent during Thursday morning trading over the retirement announcement of Chief Financial Officer Britt Vitalone as part of a planned leadership transition.

The company's stock is currently trading at $927.61, down 5.13 percent or $51.14, over the previous close of $978.71 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $626.33 and $999.00 in the past one year.

The company has appointed Kenny Cheung as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective May 29, 2026.

