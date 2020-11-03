US Markets
MCK

McKesson says potential opioid settlement proposal raised to up to $21 bln

Contributors
Nate Raymond Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

McKesson Corp and two other drug distributors could be expected pay up to $21 billion for the potential settlement of lawsuits alleging the companies fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, the company said on Tuesday.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp MCK.N and two other drug distributors could be expected pay up to $21 billion for the potential settlement of lawsuits alleging the companies fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, the company said on Tuesday.

The news came after McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen ABC.N and Cardinal Health CAH.N in October 2019 proposed paying a combined $18 billion to resolve the 3,000-plus lawsuits, with the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N paying $4 billion.

McKesson would pay about $8 billion over 18 years as part of a proposed framework for settlement by a group of attorney generals, the company said in a filing. (https://bit.ly/34R8y4U)

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCK ABC CAH JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular