McKesson Q1 Profit Rises, Lifts FY22 EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corporation (MCK) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $768 million or $5.26 per share, compared to $486 million or $3.07 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $5.83, up from $5.56 last year.

Revenues for the first quarter rose 7% to $67.2 million from $62.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $5.28 per share and revenues of $65.14 billion for the quarter.

"McKesson had a solid start to fiscal 2023. Our results this quarter demonstrate the strength of our streamlined portfolio and successful execution as a diversified healthcare services company," said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer. "Our talented associates continue to deliver exceptional performance, and we remain confident that our strategy positions McKesson for long-term growth and value creation.

Looking forward, the company lifted its adjusted earnings per share outlook to $23.95 to $24.65, from $22.90 to $23.60. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $23.35 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.