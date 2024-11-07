McKesson price target raised to $668 from $616 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on McKesson (MCK) to $668 from $616 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The shares were up 5% on a solid print that “threw cold water on the bear thesis” of long term target risk, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

