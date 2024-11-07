McKesson price target raised to $668 from $616 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on McKesson (MCK) to $668 from $616 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The shares were up 5% on a solid print that “threw cold water on the bear thesis” of long term target risk, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MCK:
- McKesson upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
- McKesson Corporation Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: AppLoving up 29% after Q3 earnings beat
- McKesson reports Q2 adjusted EPS $7.07, consensus $6.88
- McKesson sees FY25 adjusted EPS $32.40-$33.00, consensus $31.99
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.