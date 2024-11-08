McKesson price target raised to $651 from $642 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the firm’s price target on McKesson (MCK) to $651 from $642 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its solid results across all segments should quell any concerns of investors.

