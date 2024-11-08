TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the firm’s price target on McKesson (MCK) to $651 from $642 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its solid results across all segments should quell any concerns of investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MCK:
- JPMorgan, Five Below downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 7th
- McKesson price target raised to $651 from $642 at TD Cowen
- McKesson price target raised to $668 from $616 at Barclays
- McKesson upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.