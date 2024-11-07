McKesson price target raised to $651 from $642 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the firm’s price target on McKesson (MCK) to $651 from $642 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said results were strong across all segements and find strong F2Q performance in US Pharma, as well as midpoint of guide implying segment EBIT acceleration in FY25, encouraging.
