McKesson price target raised to $651 from $642 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the firm’s price target on McKesson (MCK) to $651 from $642 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said results were strong across all segements and find strong F2Q performance in US Pharma, as well as midpoint of guide implying segment EBIT acceleration in FY25, encouraging.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.