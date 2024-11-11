News & Insights

McKesson, Oracle among finalists looking to buy Veradigm, Axios reports

November 11, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

McKesson (MCK) and Oracle (ORCL) are among the finalists seeking to buy electronic medical records company Veradigm (MDRX), Claire Rychlewski of Axios reported Sunday, citing sources. A deal could top Veradigm’s $1B market cap due to the lower antitrust risk from the incoming Trump administration, according to the report. CVS Health (CVS) had looked at Veradigm but dropped out amid its own strategic review, according to sources.

Read More on MCK:

