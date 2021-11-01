McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.47

The board of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of January to US$0.47. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.9%.

McKesson's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Even though McKesson isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 62.2% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

McKesson Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:MCK Historic Dividend November 1st 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though McKesson's EPS has declined at around 62% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On McKesson's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think McKesson's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for McKesson that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

