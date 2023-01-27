McKesson (MCK) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

McKesson Corporation MCK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 1, after the market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.8%. It beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 13.00%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McKesson’s fiscal third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $6.34, suggesting an improvement of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter's levels. The same for revenues stands at $70.48 billion, indicating an increase of 2.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

McKesson’s fiscal third-quarter performance are expected to reflect segmental strength.

The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment might have acted as a key growth driver in the quarter to be reported. The consensus mark for this segment’s revenues is pegged at $61.7 billion, indicating an improvement of 12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The segment is likely to have benefited from market growth and higher volumes from retail national account customers in the to-be-reported quarter. However, branded-to-generic conversions might have weighed on the segment’s performance. Nevertheless, the company’s broad spectrum of specialty biopharmaceutical providers and manufacturers is likely to have contributed to the fiscal third-quarter performance.

Growth and improvement in the primary care business and contribution from kitting, storage, and distribution of ancillary supplies to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine program are likely to have positively impacted the company’s Medical-Surgical Solutions segment.

McKesson’s collaboration with the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort highlighted the company’s role in the COVID-19 response. It was selected by the U.S. government as the centralized distributor of refrigerated and frozen COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary kits used to administer those vaccines.

In July 2022, the U.S. government renewed the existing COVID-19 vaccine distribution contract. The company continues to reap benefits from its COVID-related programs in Canada and Europe.

These positive developments may get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter results.

Continued growth in the Medical-Surgical segment and Prescription Technology Solutions segment is likely to have benefited the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. However, sales of COVID-19 test kits are likely to have declined during the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medical-Surgical segment and Prescription Technology Solutions segment stood at $2.78 billion and $1.12 billion, respectively.

Earnings Beat Likely

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for McKesson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($6.36 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($6.34 per share), is +0.21% for McKesson.

Zacks Rank: McKesson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

