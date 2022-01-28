McKesson (MCK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

McKesson Corporation MCK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 2, after the opening bell.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 31.7% in the last reported quarter. It beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.9%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McKesson’s fiscal third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $5.38, suggesting growth of 16.9% from the prior-year quarter. The same for revenues stands at $66.13 billion, indicating an improvement of 5.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

McKesson expects fiscal third-quarter results to reflect segmental strength.



The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment might have acted as a key growth driver in the quarter to be reported. In fact, the consensus mark for this segment’s revenues is pegged at $53.26 billion, indicating an improvement of 7.6% from the prior-year quarter.



The segment may have benefited from market growth and higher specialty volumes in the to-be-reported quarter. However, branded to generic conversions might have weighed on the segment’s performance. Nonetheless, the company’s broad spectrum of specialty biopharmaceutical providers and manufacturers is expected to have contributed to the fiscal third-quarter performance.



Growing demand for COVID-19 tests (owing to COVID-19 resurgence) and improvement in primary care patient visits are likely to have positively impacted the company’s Medical-Surgical solutions segment.

McKesson’s collaboration with the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort highlighted the company’s role in the COVID-19 response. It was selected by the U.S. government as the centralized distributor of refrigerated and frozen COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary kits used to administer those vaccines.



Per the fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings call, the company’s U.S. and international distribution businesses have been playing a key role in the pandemic response. Meanwhile, its growing partnership with the United States government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts reflects operational excellence and capabilities.



Through Oct 28, 2021, McKesson’s US Pharmaceutical business successfully distributed more than 311 million COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the U.S. government, including vaccine distribution in the United States and related to the U.S. government’s international donation mission.



In the fiscal first quarter of 2022, the United States government asked McKesson to support their mission of sending millions of COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need globally. McKesson’s role in Canada continues to grow as it partners with local governments to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines there as well. Through September 2021, the company distributed more than 58 million vaccines to administration sites in select markets throughout these geographies.



These positive developments may get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter results.



With respect to the company’s corporate segment, opioid-related costs are expected to be around $155 million for fiscal 2022 (it incurred $36 million in the fiscal second quarter). Given the higher opioid-related costs and increased investment in the business, the company now estimates corporate expenses between $610 million and $660 million. Consequently, the fiscal third-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of the same.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the case here.



Earnings ESP: McKesson has an Earnings ESP of +1.86%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

