McKesson (MCK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, McKesson (MCK) closed at $307, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 12.19% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from McKesson as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, McKesson is projected to report earnings of $6.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.89 billion, up 8.03% from the year-ago period.

MCK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.92 per share and revenue of $261.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.99% and +9.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. McKesson currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, McKesson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.79.

It is also worth noting that MCK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

