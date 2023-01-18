McKesson (MCK) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

McKesson (MCK) closed the most recent trading day at $378.40, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 2.11% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.86% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from McKesson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $6.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.48 billion, up 2.72% from the prior-year quarter.

MCK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.78 per share and revenue of $275.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.6% and +4.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. McKesson currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that McKesson has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.59.

Also, we should mention that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

