McKesson (MCK) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, McKesson (MCK) closed at $312.03, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the prescription drug distributor had lost 5.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from McKesson as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $5.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.62 billion, up 1.51% from the year-ago period.

MCK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.25 per share and revenue of $264.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.86% and +0.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. McKesson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that McKesson has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.96.

Investors should also note that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.