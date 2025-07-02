McKesson (MCK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

McKesson (MCK) ended the recent trading session at $705.45, demonstrating a -3.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

The stock of prescription drug distributor has risen by 1.8% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of McKesson in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $8.33, showcasing a 5.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $95.77 billion, indicating a 20.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $37.23 per share and a revenue of $405.85 billion, representing changes of +12.65% and +13.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. At present, McKesson boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, McKesson is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.95, so one might conclude that McKesson is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that MCK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.