McKesson (MCK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

McKesson (MCK) ended the recent trading session at $865.51, demonstrating a -2.59% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.66%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.78%.

Shares of the prescription drug distributor have appreciated by 15.69% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.54%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of McKesson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $9.44, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $104.39 billion, up 6.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $44.28 per share and a revenue of $432.77 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.22% and +7.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0% upward. Right now, McKesson possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, McKesson is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.59.

Also, we should mention that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MCK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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