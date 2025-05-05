McKesson (MCK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that McKesson (MCK) will announce quarterly earnings of $9.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 58.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $93.7 billion, increasing 22.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific McKesson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical' to come in at $85.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions' stands at $1.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International' will reach $3.55 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' to reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical' should come in at $1.05 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $901 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- International' will reach $96.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' reaching $267.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $212 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' will likely reach $283.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $248 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for McKesson here>>>



Over the past month, shares of McKesson have returned +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, MCK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.