McKesson (MCK) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

McKesson Corporation MCK reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 per share by 0.6%. The bottom line also improved 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.



For fiscal 2021, the company reported adjusted EPS of $17.21, up 15.1% from the year-ago period. The bottom line beat the consensus mark by 0.1%.

Revenue Details

Revenues of $59.14 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the top line increased 1% year over year.



For fiscal 2021, the company’s revenues amounted to $238.23 billion, up 3.1% from the prior-year period. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.

Q4 Segmental Analysis

Revenues at the U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment were $47.04 billion, up 2.6% year over year. Also, the metric improved 3% at constant currency (cc). Per management, the upside was primarily driven by market growth and increase in volumes from retail national account customers. However, prior-year acceleration in demand due to the onset of the pandemic and branded to generic conversions partially offset the upside.



At the International segment, revenues amounted to $8.60 billion, down 11.8% year over year. Also, the metric fell 18% at cc on account of the contribution of McKesson’s German wholesale business to a joint venture with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Revenues at the Medical-Surgical Solutions segment totaled $2.71 billion, up 22.9% year over year. Higher demand for COVID-19 tests contributed to the upside.



Revenues at the Prescription Technology Solutions segment totaled $789 million, up 7.2% year over year. Increase in volumes of technology and service offerings to lend support to biopharma customers led to the improvement.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $3.29 billion, down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, gross margin accounted for 5.6% of net revenues, down 10 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.



The company reported operating income of $1.01 billion, up 16.2% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin accounted for 1.7% of net revenues, up 20 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.



The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment reported adjusted operating profit of $813 million, up 7% from the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted operating profit at the International segment was $126 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter.



The Medical-Surgical segment had adjusted operating profit of $192 million, which increased 13% from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted operating profit was $146 million at the Prescription Technology Solutions segment, up 11% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update

In the quarter under review, cash and cash equivalents were $6.28 billion, compared to $3.58 billion in the previous quarter.



Cumulative cash provided in operating activities for the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $4.54 billion compared to that of $4.37 billion in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

For fiscal 2022, McKesson projects adjusted earnings per share to be $18.85-$19.45, indicating 9.5-13% growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $18.81.



The abovementioned guidance assumes 50-70 cents associated to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and kitting programs.

Summing Up

McKesson exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Strong fiscal fourth-quarter show by three of the four segments remains a positive. Expansion in operating margin is a positive.



In the quarter under review, McKesson continued to make investments in Ontada — an oncology technology and insights business under the purview of U.S. Pharmaceutical segment, while joining MYLUNG, which is a collaborative real-world research consortium developed to accelerate precision medicine for non-small cell lung cancer patients.



Further, Medical-Surgical Solutions segment played a key role in the COVID-19 response efforts, assembling and distributing the ancillary supply kits required for COVID-19 vaccinations and distributing COVID-19 tests to healthcare provider customers.



Meanwhile, contraction in gross margin is a woe. Weakness in International segment raises concern. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space remain headwinds.

Zacks Rank

Currently, McKesson carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.