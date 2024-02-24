McKesson (MCK) Price Target Increased by 6.15% to 554.10

The average one-year price target for McKesson (NYSE:MCK) has been revised to 554.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 522.02 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 507.02 to a high of 603.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.33% from the latest reported closing price of 516.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2513 funds or institutions reporting positions in McKesson. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCK is 0.43%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 129,203K shares. The put/call ratio of MCK is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,025K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 85.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,341K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,507K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 94.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,198K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,242K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 4.62% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 2,869K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Mckesson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, its employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a 'Most Admired Company' in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a 'Best Place to Work' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly.

