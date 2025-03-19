McKesson (MCK) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

McKesson (MCK) closed the most recent trading day at $663.79, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 10.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of McKesson will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.81, up 58.74% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $93.09 billion, indicating a 21.92% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MCK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $32.76 per share and revenue of $360.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.39% and +16.73%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for McKesson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Currently, McKesson is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, McKesson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.51, which means McKesson is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that MCK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

